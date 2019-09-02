Clear

A US mail carrier nearing the end of her shift was among those killed in West Texas shooting

Rosie Granados was on the phone with her twin sister, Mary Granados, while Mary worked her mail carrier route. Rosie heard her sister start screaming, and later it was confirmed that Mary was killed by the Odessa shooter.

By Amanda Jackson, Jason Morris and Darran Simon, CNN

A US mail carrier whose vehicle was hijacked by a gunman was among the seven people killed in the nation's latest mass shooting.

The Odessa Police Department on Sunday identified the man who also wounded 22 people in the shooting spree Saturday in West Texas as Seth Ator, 36. He was killed by police.

Here is what we know about the victims:

The people killed ranged in age between 15 and 57, authorities said.

Mary Granados, 29

Granados was on the phone with her twin sister, Rosie, when Granados said she heard a gunshot, the surviving twin said. Then, Granados started screaming.

"It was very painful. I just wanted to help her, and I couldn't. I thought she had got bitten by a dog or something," Rosie Granados said sobbing in a phone interview with CNN. "I tried calling her name and she wouldn't answer."

The gunman hijacked Granados' mail vehicle, said Silvia Torres, a spokeswoman with the USPS Inspection Service.

Rosie knew her sister's route and went looking for her, she said. Within 15 minutes, she found her sister. The police were already there.

"She was laying on the floor when I got there. She was already gone," she told CNN in an interview from her home. "I just wanted to run to her and hug her ... kiss her."

"We are all broken. We are all suffering," Rosie Granados said. "She was very friendly and was always smiling."

She said Granados' cats have been yowling for her.

The Granados sisters moved from Juarez, Mexico, to Odessa when they were 14. Granados worked for the US Postal Service for about a year, her sister said.

The USPS Inspection Service confirmed Granados' death.

Granados loved to travel with her boyfriend and spend time with her family.

She didn't feel well on Saturday but still went to work, her sister said.

Mckayla Salcido's doorbell camera captured Granados delivering the mail to her home in Odessa more than three hours before the shooting. It is one of the last known images captured of Granados before she was killed.

Granados was nearing the end of shift when she was killed, her sister said.

"It's hard for me," said Rosie Granados, who is three minutes older, "because she's my twin."

She said the two "were like one"

"And now a part of me is missing," she said. "And I wish I could have it back, but I just can't."

