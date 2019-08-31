Clear

At least 10 teens injured in shooting at a high school football game in Alabama

Article Image

Gunfire broke out after a high school football game in Mobile, Alabama, leaving 10 teens injured, half of them critically.

Posted: Aug 31, 2019 10:20 AM
Updated: Aug 31, 2019 10:20 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe and Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN

Gunfire broke out after a high school football game in Alabama, leaving 10 teens injured, half of them critically.

The victims in the shooting in Mobile ranged in age from 15 to 18, police said. They were at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Friday night for the game between Leflore and Williamson high schools when shots rang out, Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste told reporters.

Of those injured, five are in critical condition, CNN affiliate WKRG reported.

Parents whose children were at the stadium and are missing should call local hospitals, Battise told the affiliate, adding that the city will not tolerate shootings at public events.

"Why are the young people bringing this type of violence to public events. They're bringing their beefs that they have with each other in their neighborhoods and they're putting other people in harm's way," he said. "This is unacceptable for people to not to be able to come out and enjoy an event."

It is unclear whether there was a fight before the gunfire and police are interviewing witnesses at the scene, he said. Two people are in custody.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Saturday showers and sun for the end of the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports OT: Part 2

Image

Sports OT: Part 1

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Fire burns at spot where homeless gather in Rochester

Image

Lime Creek Nature Center group sending good vibes to rain forest

Image

Byron seeing blocked fire hydrants

Image

House Numbers help firefighter response times

Image

Iowa scraps virtual caucus plans

Image

Celebrating the end of Summer

Image

German Leaders Tour MN

Community Events