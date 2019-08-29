Hurricane Dorian dampens Labor Day travel in Florida: What you need to know

Vacationers headed to Florida for the Labor Day holiday and the unofficial close of summer are in for a nerve-racking weekend.

Hurricane Dorian is expected to strengthen to a powerful Category 4 storm by Sunday and is likely to make landfall along the Florida or Georgia coasts on Monday after rolling through the northern Bahamas over the weekend.

Getting out of the storm's path will be tricky, as its path is still unpredictable with four days to meander over very warm water.

Flights

American Airlines has issued a comprehensive list of Florida destinations that may be affected by the storm. Travel to, from or though those airports may be eligible for a change fee waiver for tickets purchased by August 29 for travel September 2-3. Full details of itineraries that qualify are listed on the airline's web site.

The advisory follows several previous waivers issued by American Airlines for destinations in the Caribbean.

Delta, Southwest, JetBlue, Spirit, United and Frontier have also offered waivers on change fees for itineraries involving specific destinations in the Caribbean.

The carriers have posted those details on their web sites and are adding Florida destinations as the storm's path evolves.

Cruises

Royal Caribbean cruise line's private Bahamian island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, will be closed through September 4 so that local employees can secure and evacuate their families and homes, the company said on its web site. Six itineraries had been adjusted by Thursday morning to accommodate the island's closure.

Guests that pre-purchased Royal Caribbean shore excursions for CocoCay will receive refunds credited to their onboard accounts.

On its web site, Carnival Cruise Line listed a series of sailings it is monitoring out of Port Canaveral, Jacksonville, Port of Miami and Tampa in Florida as well as one sailing out of Charleston, South Carolina. At midday Thursday, those sailings were expected to operate as scheduled, with the exception of a reversal of port order for a Carnival Sensation sailing out of the Port of Miami on August 31.

"As the safety of our guests and crew is our number one priority, we will continue to keep an eye on the storm and provide timely updates as more information becomes available," the advisory said.

Disney Cruise Line posted an advisory about several sailings on its website.

"At this time, based on the current predicted storm timing and path, we do not anticipate any changes to the Disney Fantasy sailing on Saturday, Aug. 31. We are closely monitoring potential implications for the Disney Dream sailings on Friday, Aug. 30 and Monday, Sept. 2," the advisory posted Wednesday afternoon said.

Amusement parks and other attractions

In Orlando, about 50 miles inland from Florida's Atlantic coast, Walt Disney World Resort opened its much-anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land in Hollywood Studios on Thursday.

While Dorian's impact on the inland city packed with theme parks is not likely to be severe, Galaxy's Edge faces a potentially soggy opening weekend and scores of disappointed fans who may opt to reschedule their visits.

Universal Orlando Resort is monitoring the situation. "At this time our park operations and hours are continuing as normal. We have plans and procedures for serious weather that are time-proven and we will continue to make operating decisions as we learn more," the company said in a statement.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, one of Central Florida's most popular tourist destinations, is monitoring the storm's path and may move its Mobile Launch Platform inside. The facility tweeted that it would provide more details about facility operations as information becomes available.

Change of plans

Some travelers are proactively canceling Florida plans.

Lindsey Wolf and her husband had planned to take their children, ages 8 and 10, kayaking and tubing on the Rainbow River with friends who had recently moved to the Ocala area, but the Atlanta family has made other plans.

"It was an easy decision to make to cancel the trip considering how large of an area the meteorologists are expecting the storm to make landfall," Wolf said.

She knew the rain would ruin their time in the sun, and the roads would be filled with evacuees heading north.

Luckily for her family, she found a hotel with an available room in Orange Beach, Alabama, "so we will still get sun and water," she said. "Plus, we will get out of there before any of the rain makes it there."

"The kids will understand one day, but last night our son didn't eat dinner and both kids cried their little eyes out."