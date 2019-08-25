Clear
BREAKING NEWS 30-foot fall kills one, injures another in Mower County Full Story

LAPD is investigating after video shows security forcefully removing transgender patrons from a bar

Article Image

A video shared on social media shows security forcibly removing a group of transgender women and a gay man from a bar in Los Angeles.

Posted: Aug 25, 2019 5:30 PM
Updated: Aug 25, 2019 5:30 PM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur and Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating an incident recorded on video and widely shared on social media that shows security staff forcefully removing transgender patrons from a downtown bar on Friday.

Employees of Bienestar Human Services, which focuses on health issues in Latino and LGBTQ communities, were celebrating the first day of a local LGBTQ festival at Las Perlas bar when a couple began directing "transphobic slurs" at their table, Khloe Perez-Rios wrote on Facebook.

Perez-Rios is the manager of Transgeneros Unidas, the Bienestar team focused on advocacy for transgender and non-binary people.

In the video Perez-Rios posted that went viral, one person is seen repeatedly screaming, "Don't touch me like that," as they are forcibly grabbed by bar security, slammed against a wall, and thrown out.

Another security staff member is seen grabbing another individual in a chokehold, dragging them across the bar, and also throwing them out.

"What happened?" the individual being dragged outside can be heard asking.

CNN has reached out to Perez-Rios for further comment.

Cedd Moses, CEO of Pouring with Heart, the hospitality group that owns Las Perlas Bar, said in a statement that the manager on duty asked two groups of guests to leave after an "escalated verbal altercation broke out." He added that the company has "zero tolerance for this type of behavior."

"The guards removed the guests that were not compliant with the manager's request to leave and did so in accordance with company policy," the statement read.

Perez-Rios told CNN affiliate KTLA, "They used excessive force to remove trans women out of the place and they were very gentle to remove the man and the woman who were very inebriated and very aggressive."

Bienestar Human Services said in a statement that it would follow up with law enforcement on the incident.

LAPD acknowledged the incident on Twitter and said it could not comment on an ongoing investigation.

"Whether in public, or inside of a private establishment, all Angelenos deserve the freedom to coexist in harmony," the department said in a tweet on Saturday.

Dozens of people protested outside the bar on Saturday evening, chanting "No justice, no peace" and "Trans lives matter." Others online urged a boycott of the bar.

Moses called the incident "rare and unfortunate" and added that Las Perlas would donate all profits from this weekend to Bienestar Human Services.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Rochester
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Tracking a nice start to the weekend with storms returning overnight Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Brunch on the Beach brings Republican candidates and voters together

Image

Lourdes soccer defeats Duluth Marshall; stays undefeated

Image

Honey harvest in full swing

Image

Chris' Weekend Forecast

Image

Senator Jodi Ernst continues her statewide tour

Image

Pannekoeken is set to open in a new location

Image

Mayo Nurse Exchange Program

Image

Second Chance at a Healthy Smile

Image

Bus Stop Shelter

Image

Tackling Traffic Congestion

Community Events