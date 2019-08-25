Clear

Lancaster deputy made up story about being shot by a sniper, official says

Article Image

California sheriff's deputy Angel Reinosa previously said he was shot while walking to his personal car outside of the sheriff's station in Lancaster, but later admitted that he made it all up, authorities said.

Posted: Aug 25, 2019 8:10 AM
Updated: Aug 25, 2019 8:10 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe and Faith Karimi, CNN

The California sheriff's deputy at the center of what was described as a sniper shooting admitted that he made it all up, authorities said.

"There was no sniper, no shots fired and no gunshot injuries sustained to his shoulder," Los Angeles County Sheriff's (LASD) Homicide Bureau Capt. Kent Wegener told reporters at a news conference Saturday night.

Deputy Angel Reinosa, 21, had previously said he was shot while walking to his personal car outside of the sheriff's station in Lancaster on Wednesday. The bullet came from a four-story apartment building across the street that houses people with mental health problems, Mayor R. Rex Parris said at the time, adding that a bulletproof vest saved Reinosa's life by deflecting the bullet into his shoulder.

Police said Reinosa was taken to the hospital where he was treated for a minor, non-penetrating wound and that a pellet gun was retrieved from one of the apartments.

The sheriff's department said the incident was targeting a deputy. The mayor described the shooter as a sniper.

Police didn't find a shooter. But a nearby school was put on lockdown and officials said students were evacuated.

Reinosa said he fabricated the entire incident, but did not provide a motive, Wegener said.

Reinosa will be relieved of his duties and a criminal investigation into the incident is ongoing, LASD Assistant Sheriff Robin Limon said. Upon completion of the investigation, the case will be presented to the district attorney's office for filing consideration.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 60°
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 58°
Tracking a nice start to the weekend with storms returning overnight Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Brunch on the Beach brings Republican candidates and voters together

Image

Lourdes soccer defeats Duluth Marshall; stays undefeated

Image

Honey harvest in full swing

Image

Chris' Weekend Forecast

Image

Senator Jodi Ernst continues her statewide tour

Image

Pannekoeken is set to open in a new location

Image

Mayo Nurse Exchange Program

Image

Second Chance at a Healthy Smile

Image

Bus Stop Shelter

Image

Tackling Traffic Congestion

Community Events