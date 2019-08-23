Clear

Andrea Zamperoni, chef at renowned New York restaurant, found dead

Chef Andrea Zamperoni, the head chef at Cipriani Dolci, a restaurant inside New York City's Grand Central Terminal, has been found dead.

Posted By: By Madeleine Thompson, CNN

Chef Andrea Zamperoni, who was reported missing on Monday, has been found dead, the New York Police Department said Thursday.

In a statement, the NYPD said the 33-year-old's body was discovered at a building in Queens, and that the cause of death is under investigation.

The address is associated with the Kamway Lodge, a budget hotel not far from where Zamperoni lived. He was found unconscious and was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

Zamperoni was head chef at Cipriani Dolci, a renowned Venetian restaurant inside New York City's Grand Central Terminal.

Stefania Girombelli, a spokeswoman for Cipriani Dolci, provided a statement confirming Zamperoni's death.

"Andrea was a responsible, good-hearted, kind and very hard-working individual who will be deeply missed by all of us," the statement read. "His brother is overcome with grief and regrets he will not be available to provide any comments."

