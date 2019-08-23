Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

William and Kate take budget flight after Harry and Meghan slammed over private jets

Article Image

Since becoming the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton's life has been largely in the spotlight, allowing her to showcase an interesting range of skills.

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 6:20 AM
Updated: Aug 23, 2019 6:20 AM
Posted By: By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Prince William, his wife Catherine and their three children took a budget airline flight on Thursday -- just days after his brother Prince Harry and wife Meghan faced criticism for their use of private jets.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took their family on economy airline FlyBe for a flight from Norwich in eastern England to Aberdeen on Scotland's east coast. They were traveling to Queen Elizabeth's summer residence of Balmoral Castle, Reuters news agency reported.

"We were delighted to welcome the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their family on board one of our flights again, this time when they flew from Norwich to Aberdeen with our franchise partner, Eastern Airways," a FlyBe spokesman told CNN in a statement.

FlyBe declined to tell CNN how much the flight had cost. Prices for that route start at £73 ($89), with a fully flexible fare costing £249 ($303).

Kensington Palace told CNN that it had no comment on the matter.

Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex faced criticism after using private jets to fly to the south of France and Ibiza in two trips just days apart.

Environmental campaigners accused the pair of hypocrisy, saying that Harry and Meghan's actions contradict their public stance on climate change, given aviation is one of the world's major polluters and is responsible for more than 2% of global emissions.

The environmental footprint of a private jet is also much greater than that of a commercial plane.

Earlier in August, Harry said he plans to have two children "maximum," in order to protect the planet, during a conversation with activist Jane Goodall in an edition of British Vogue guest-edited by Meghan. He also spoke about the "terrifying" effects of climate change.

Singer Elton John defended the royal couple, however, and said media reports of their trips were "distorted and malicious." The star said he and his husband David Furnish had paid for the private jet to Nice for security reasons, and had made a donation to an environmental charity.

"After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight," he posted on Twitter.

A friend of Meghan defended her in a post on Instagram, calling out the "racist bullies" who criticize her, following years of "undeserved hate and abuse."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 49°
Albert Lea
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Few Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Tracking a nice start to the weekend with storms returning overnight Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The end of "Garage of Goodness"

Image

Tree tour in Rochester

Image

Breaking news: Structure fire

Image

Changes coming to the heart of the city

Image

Kid hit by car: Surveillance video

Image

Closing up crop

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Republican rally in Forest City

Image

Helping Juveniles Stay on the Straight and Narrow

Image

Tee it Up for the Troops

Community Events