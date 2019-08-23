Naomi Osaka: Tennis star takes on the CNN quickfire challenge

Quiet night in or a big night out? Lead singer or backing vocals? Grass court or hard court?

Naomi Osaka may be one of the most exciting prospects in tennis, but how well do you know Japan's first grand slam singles champion?

The 21-year-old sprung to worldwide fame last year by winning the US Open against her idol Serena Williams, and she backed it up with another title at the Australian Open in January.

Visit CNN.com/Sport for more news, features and videos

Her dizzying success has turned Osaka into a global superstar and she has had to adapt quickly to life in the limelight.

Ahead of Wimbledon, the tennis supremo sat down with CNN Sport to tackle a revealing quickfire challenge.

Watch the video at the top of the page to discover what makes Osaka tick.