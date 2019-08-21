Clear

Report: MLB warns players that sexual performance enhancing drugs may contain prohibited ingredients

Article Image

Former MLB stars Luis Castillo and Octavio Dotel have been implicated in a major Dominican Republic drug ring

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 7:30 PM
Posted By: By David Close

Major League Baseball reportedly has warned its players that over-the-counter sex supplements could contain banned ingredients that would result in failed performance enhancing drugs tests.

ESPN obtained a memo sent by the league officer to its 30 clubs.

The memo states in part that "these products are often contaminated with prohibited and unsafe ingredients," ESPN reported.

CNN asked Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association for a copy of the memo. The league said it doesn't make public memos to clubs.

The use of over-the-counter, sexual performance improvement tablets -- commonly found at convenience stores -- is prevalent among baseball players, ESPN reported citing unnamed sources.

The US Food and Drug Administration has warned the public in the past about using non-regulated male enhancement products.

Donald D. Ashley, director of the Office of Compliance at the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, told CNN last year that "the FDA has been combating the retail sale of male enhancement drug products that are frequently misrepresented as dietary supplements and that contain hidden and potentially harmful active drug ingredients."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Few Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
Tracking some clouds today, gone tomorrow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A talk with the front runner - Joe Biden

Image

Poet cutting back ethanol production

Image

Pending Sale of Lakeside Restaurant

Image

Prepping for Greek Fest

Image

Friendliest State

Image

Vandalism found at Quarry Hill

Image

All Fur Dogs receives nomination for best kennel

Image

Back to school dental work

Image

Authorities looking to ID man in alleged theft case

Image

Mayor Norton introduces Mornings with the Mayor

Community Events