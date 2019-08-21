Report: MLB warns players that sexual performance enhancing drugs may contain prohibited ingredients

Major League Baseball reportedly has warned its players that over-the-counter sex supplements could contain banned ingredients that would result in failed performance enhancing drugs tests.

ESPN obtained a memo sent by the league officer to its 30 clubs.

The memo states in part that "these products are often contaminated with prohibited and unsafe ingredients," ESPN reported.

CNN asked Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association for a copy of the memo. The league said it doesn't make public memos to clubs.

The use of over-the-counter, sexual performance improvement tablets -- commonly found at convenience stores -- is prevalent among baseball players, ESPN reported citing unnamed sources.

The US Food and Drug Administration has warned the public in the past about using non-regulated male enhancement products.

Donald D. Ashley, director of the Office of Compliance at the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, told CNN last year that "the FDA has been combating the retail sale of male enhancement drug products that are frequently misrepresented as dietary supplements and that contain hidden and potentially harmful active drug ingredients."