Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A former West Virginia teacher and 2 aides were arrested after alleged abuse was caught on secret recordings

Article Image

A former West Virginia teacher and two teaching aides were arrested and charged with failure to report abuse or neglect, after a concerned parent caught the alleged abuse of her autistic daughter on a secret recording device.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 5:20 AM
Updated: Aug 20, 2019 5:20 AM
Posted By: By Hollie Silverman and Theresa Waldrop, CNN

Suspecting her 6-year-old daughter with autism was being abused at school, a West Virginia mother hid a recording device in her daughter's hair, court documents say. On Friday, the girl's former teacher and two former aides were arrested, the state's attorney general said.

Christina Lester, the former teacher, and June Yurish and Kristin Douty, former aides, were charged with misdemeanor failure to report abuse or neglect, according to a press release from West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

Amber Pack was concerned when her daughter Adri came home with bruises from Berkeley Heights Elementary in October. The marks appeared to be pressure bruises from tight grips, said Ben Salango, an attorney for the Pack family.

Adri was nonverbal, but she would cry getting on the bus and didn't want to leave the house. It was clear she didn't want to go to school, the attorney said.

Pack bought a recording device and put it in Adri's hair bun.

"She was absolutely shocked by what she heard," Salango told CNN.

The teacher and aides at the Martinsburg school threatened Adri and other children, telling them they would hit them in the face and knock their teeth out, and they threatened to withhold food, Salango said.

"These arrests send a strong message — that child abuse will not be tolerated and must be reported," Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said in a statement. "We must continue working to ensure vulnerable children are protected, especially at school."

The attorney general filed a civil lawsuit in February that accused Lester, Yurish and Douty of verbally abusing the students by threatening physical violence. The comments on the recording "include threats of violence, verbal abuse and other outrages," according to the complaint.

The investigation led Morrisey to make criminal referrals to the prosecutor, the statement said.

The civil complaint was amended in May to include the principal, Amber Boeckmann, and the county's deputy superintendent, Margaret F. Kursey, alleging they "actively tried to obscure evidence with a flawed investigation," according to the attorney general's office.

The Berkeley County Board of Education was also added as a defendant in the amended civil complaint as "it bears responsibility because those committing the allegations did so during the course of their employment with the board."

CNN has reached out to the former teacher, aides, principal, deputy superintendent and the school district for comment. Attorney Christian Riddell, who represents former aides Yurish and Douty, told CNN affiliate WJLA that they have "no comment at this time."

Salango said the Pack family is "very happy" that charges have been filed against the teacher and the two aides.

"We're pleased that the prosecutor took her time, did a thorough investigation and decided to arrest the three individuals this morning," the attorney said. "We've had faith in the system from the beginning and look forward to a disposition of criminal proceedings."

Adri now happily goes to school, the attorney said.

"She's in a new school and is in a loving environment and doing much better," Salango said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 60°
Tracking storm chances through the day
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Storm Update - Tuesday

Image

CTK: St. Charles

Image

CTK: Chatfield

Image

CTK: Dover-Eyota

Image

Snow and Ice removal

Image

Warming center has a new location

Image

City beach enhancement project

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 8/19

Image

Preventing car theft

Image

Med City Fire Rescue Training on Big Blue Lake

Community Events