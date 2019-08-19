Clear

He got his first haircut in 15 years so he could join the Army

Article Image

Reynaldo Arroyo has been growing his hair out for 15 years, but he finally decided to cut it so he could enlist in the Army.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 10:40 AM
Updated: Aug 19, 2019 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Leah Asmelash, CNN

Superlong hair, or serving his country?

Reynaldo Arroyo chose the latter.

The 23-year-old has been growing his hair out for 15 years, but on Thursday he decided to have the big chop so he could enlist in the Army.

"I'm just really excited to be enlisting," he said, in a video posted to the Salt Lake City Army Recruiting Battalion Facebook page.

Arroyo will be donating the hair to Locks of Love, a nonprofit that takes hair donations and makes wigs for children experiencing hair loss from cancer treatments or alopecia areata, an autoimmune disease that leads to sudden hair loss. "Hopefully some little girl's gonna get it," he said.

Arroyo has enlisted as an infantryman.

The Army has strict hair standards, which they require all soldiers to follow. For men, hair must have a "tapered appearance," where the "outline of the soldier's hair conforms to the shape of the head," and curves inward at the base of the neck. Basically, it has to be short -- not falling over soldiers' ears or eyebrows, or touching the collar.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Tracking returning rain chances for Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fire investigation in Rochester

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

Oronoco Gold Rush Days bring thousands to town

Image

Annual tractor ride brings farmers together

Image

Damaged property at Iowa Trolley Park

Image

Benefit concert for Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo

Image

Clear Lake Fire Department trains with new drone

Image

Make A Wish Ride in North Iowa

Image

Limb Lab's golf tournament fundraiser

Image

Rochester native and Olympic Trials qualifier teaches nordic skiing at Quarry Hill

Community Events