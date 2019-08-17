Clear
At least 3 arrested in dueling protests between Antifa and far-right groups in Portland, Oregon

Several left-wing anti-fascist demonstrators gathered to protest a rally by far-right and extremist groups in Portland, Oregon. CNN reporter Sara Sidner speaks to Enrique Tarrio, a chairman of the far-right group Proud Boys.

At least three people were arrested in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday, according to Portland police, as left-wing anti-fascist demonstrators gathered to counterprotest a rally by far-right and extremist groups.

It was unclear which groups the arrested persons were affiliated with.

Police tweeted that one person who was injured during the day's events was taken to a hospital.

Saturday's demonstrations came after days of Portland authorities condemning hate and warning residents to stay home as far-right groups planned a rally aimed at putting an "end to domestic terrorism," with a particular focus on Antifa extremist groups.

There were fears the rally could prompt violent clashes between both a smattering of right-wing extremists and Antifa counterdemonstrators, like those the city has seen in recent years. By late morning, Portland police had said they already seized items like bear spray, shields and metal and wooden poles from "multiple groups."

Law enforcement worked to keep the opposing groups separate, Portland police Lt. Tina Jones said. By early afternoon, she said, there had been "limited interactions between individuals."

"At this time, the demonstrations are contained to a very small area of downtown," she said.

Saturday morning, before events in Portland had gotten underway, President Donald Trump said "major consideration" was being given to designating Antifa an "organization of domestic terror." He added, "Portland is being watched very closely. Hopefully the Mayor will be able to properly do his job."

Mayor Ted Wheeler responded to the President's tweet in an interview with CNN Saturday, saying, "My job today is to be heads down and focused on maintaining the public safety here in Portland, Oregon. I'm focused on what's going on the ground here in my community."

"And frankly, it's not helpful," Wheeler added. "This is a potentially dangerous and volatile situation, and adding to that noise doesn't do anything to support or help the efforts that are going on here in Portland."

Community Events