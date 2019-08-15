Clear
Simon Cowell looks different after going vegan

"America's Got Talent" host Simon Cowell is getting noticed for his new appearance after losing 20 pounds on a vegan diet.

People have noticed that Simon Cowell is looking a bit different these days.

The "America's Got Talent" judge has gone vegan and lost 20 pounds.

He told "Access Hollywood" this week that the diet change has been good for him.

"You feel better," he said. "My memory's better, I feel better, so I didn't find it difficult. I can still drink beer, so I'm happy."

The internet has noticed the change and asked about it.

What the 59-year-old has said is that he not only feels better, but he thinks he looks better.

"If I was on a one to 10 scale of being handsome, I was an eight and now I've gone to an 11," he reportedly told The Sun earlier this year.

