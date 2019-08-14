Clear

'Get me SWAT, ASAP! Long guns, ASAP!' Police calls detail tense minutes when shooting started

Article Image

A barrage of gunfire can be heard in dramatic new video showing the opening moments of a standoff between Philadelphia police and an armed man. Six officers were wounded in the incident. CNN's Jason Carroll reports.

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 11:50 PM
Updated: Aug 14, 2019 11:50 PM
Posted By: By Faith Karimi, CNN

The calls are fast and frantic as gunshots echo in the background. "Priority -- shots fired! Shots fired!" a voice says, getting louder with each declaration.

Other voices follow, at times speaking over one another. One repeats the address where gunfire broke out -- over and over.

Police scanner captured the chaotic first few minutes when gunfire erupted while officers were serving a narcotics warrant at a row house in North Philadelphia. On scanner traffic, the grim declarations come in a flurry from different unidentified people.

"Officer down!" one voice says.

"We need SWAT!" another person yells.

"Get me SWAT, ASAP! Long guns, ASAP!" one loudly interrupts.

Others implore faster action, the urgency evident in their words.

"This is the second call ... shots fired at police!" one says.

"I've got an officer shot, radio!" one voice says at times cracking. "Radio, listen. I've got one officer shot, one officer shot, radio!"

The gunman injured six officers after he opened fire Wednesday afternoon in a standoff that lasted nearly eight hours. Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp announced his arrest early Thursday, ending a chaotic and tense day that left a neighborhood on edge.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Scattered showers on Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CTK: Albert Lea Tigers

Image

Chris' PM weather forecast

Image

CTK: Austin Packers

Image

Addressing illegal drugs in Fillmore County

Image

CTK: Spring Grove

Image

Addressing the dangers of vaping

Image

Suspicious fire in Austin

Image

Stepping up DWI enforcement

Image

map example

Image

KIMT talks to Kamala Harris

Community Events