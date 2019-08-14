Clear
BREAKING NEWS Kamala Harris speaks Full Story

Israeli archaeologists find ancient mosque in Negev desert

Article Image

A 1,300-year-old mosque was discovered in rural Israel, making it one of the country's earliest known mosques.

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 8:50 PM
Updated: Aug 14, 2019 8:50 PM
Posted By: By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Archaeologists working in Israel's Negev desert have discovered an ancient rural mosque, thought to be one of the earliest in the world.

The mosque, which dates back to the 7th or 8th century, was discovered by researchers from the Israel Antiquities Authority as they prepared to build a new neighborhood in the southern Israeli Bedouin city of Rahat.

The archaeologists said in a statement that large mosques from the period have been found in Mecca and Jerusalem but that it was rare to find such a building in the area, which is north of the city of Beer Sheva.

Researchers excavated the remains of a rectangular open-air mosque with a prayer niche facing south toward Mecca The mosque, they said, would be "a rare discovery anywhere in the world" and was likely to have been used by local farmers.

"This is one of the earliest mosques known from the beginning of the arrival of Islam in Israel, after the Arab conquest of 636 C.E.," said Gideon Avni, an archaeologist with the Israel Antiquities Authority.

Other buildings were also found during the excavation, including a Byzantine farm and a small settlement from the Islamic period. The archaeologists said in a statement that no similar buildings had been previously discovered in the area.

Israeli authorities say they are looking into ways to integrate the structure into the new neighborhood due to be built in the city.

Correction: The mosque is estimated to date back to the 7th or 8th century CE, not BC.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Tracking a quick cool down before another warm up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

KIMT talks to Kamala Harris

Image

Transit challenge

Image

Circle of Hearts Memorial

Image

Solar Energy Popularity growing

Image

Community Pool coming to Byron

Image

Lawmakers tour renewable fuel plants

Image

Church Growing and Giving Away Produce

Image

Student Makes Threat Against Albert Lea High School

Image

NIACC athlete describes saving man at campus pond

Image

Rochester holds local mission trip

Community Events