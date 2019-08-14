Clear

Police in active standoff with shooter who has wounded six Philadelphia officers

Article Image

Philadelphia police swarmed the area near a shooting in the city where several officers were injured, Sgt. Eric Gripp said via Twitter. CNN's Evan Perez reports.

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 5:50 PM
Updated: Aug 14, 2019 5:50 PM
Posted By: By Laura Ly and Steve Almasy, CNN

Police swarmed a North Philadelphia neighborhood where six officers were wounded Wednesday during a shootout and then a standoff with a gunman, Sgt. Eric Gripp said via Twitter.

Gripp said in the post the injuries were non-life threatening. He also said other officers were being treated for non-gunshot injuries.

Just around 6:30 p.m. ET more gunfire could be heard at the scene.

"Suspect is still firing. ... Continue to avoid area," Gripp said in a tweet.

Philadelphia police were first called to the scene for drug activity, Capt. Sekou Kinebrew told CNN affiliate KYW.

Video from a news helicopter showed more than 50 police vehicles at the scene.

The video also showed police officers kneeling and crouching behind various cars with guns drawn.

Gripp, a spokesman for the department's public affairs office, also asked media helicopters to "pull back."

Temple University put its Health Sciences Center, about 2 miles from the standoff, on lockdown, school spokesman Ray Betzner said.

"Seek shelter. Secure doors. Be silent. Be still. Police are responding," the university said on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Tracking a quick cool down before another warm up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Community Pool coming to Byron

Image

Lawmakers tour renewable fuel plants

Image

Church Growing and Giving Away Produce

Image

Student Makes Threat Against Albert Lea High School

Image

NIACC athlete describes saving man at campus pond

Image

Rochester holds local mission trip

Image

Connectabilities summer camp helps defy disabilities

Image

Bethel Lutheran Church organizes Rochester Mission Trip

Image

Drowning man saved by NIACC Students

Image

Tracking A Fall-Like Feeling Wednesday

Community Events