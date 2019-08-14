Clear
Mike Tyson says he burns through $40,000 of weed at his ranch every month

Mike Tyson revealed on a recent episode of his podcast that $40,000 worth of marijuana is smoked every month on his ranch in California.

Mike Tyson isn't shy about his love for marijuana.

On Monday's episode of his podcast, aptly named "Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson," the former heavyweight champion shared just how much he spends on the psychoactive drug.

"What do we smoke a month?" he asked his co-host, former NFL player turned marijuana advocate Eben Britton. "Is it $40,000 a month?"

"We smoke 10 tons of weed at the ranch a month," Britton said, referencing Tyson Ranch, the boxer's forthcoming 40-acre marijuana farm and "resort."

"Is that crazy?" Tyson asked, though it seemed he already knew the answer.

His guest, rapper Jim Jones, widened his eyes.

"That's a lot of weed," he said. "That's nonstop, every second weed right there."

Tyson's latest career pivot might be his most lucrative.

Shortly after California's recreational marijuana laws went into effect in 2018, he launched Tyson Ranch, which sells nine strains of cannabis flower, potent extracts and soon, edibles.

In addition to production facilities, the luxury resort is set to feature an edible factory, amphitheater and "glamping" campgrounds.

