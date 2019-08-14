Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police: Girl, 15, arrested for threatening to 'shoot up' Albert Lea High School Full Story

Serena Williams pulls out of Cincinnati Masters with back injury

Article Image

19-year-old Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu comforted legendary athlete Serena Williams when she had to forfeit due to an injury during the Roger Cup tennis finals.

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 11:40 AM
Updated: Aug 14, 2019 11:40 AM
Posted By: By Daniel Gallan, for CNN

Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Masters with a back injury.

The 23-time grand slam champion and two-time winner of the Cincinatti tournament failed to complete her match against Canadian Bianca Andreescu in Saturday's Rogers Cup final, citing the same injury.

"I am so sad to withdraw from the Western & Southern Open as it truly is one of the tournaments I most love to play," said the 37-year-old Williams.

"I came to Mason on Sunday and have tried everything to be ready to play tonight, and was still hopeful after my practice this morning. But unfortunately my back is still not right and I know I should not take to the court."

The world No. 8 continued: "I really want to thank the tournament director Andre Silva and the WTA for giving me every chance to play and I also want to thank all the amazing fans here in the Cincinnati area for their support -- it means so much. I promise I'll do my best to back here next year."

READ: Cori 'Coco' Gauff, 15, handed wild card to play at US Open

In July, Serena was defeated in straight sets by Simona Halep in the final at Wimbledon while in January she was knocked out at the quarterfinals in the Australian Open.

This latest injury setback comes just two weeks before the US Open starts on August 26 in New York.

She will be hoping for a full recovery in time for the start of the tournament she has won six times, the last triumph coming in 2014.

If Williams wins the US Open she will tie Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 majors.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

In last year's US Open final, Williams lost to Naomi Osaka, a match that was overshadowed by the US star's controversial spat with umpire Carlos Ramos.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Tracking a quick cool down before another warm up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester holds local mission trip

Image

Connectabilities summer camp helps defy disabilities

Image

Bethel Lutheran Church organizes Rochester Mission Trip

Image

Drowning man saved by NIACC Students

Image

Tracking A Fall-Like Feeling Wednesday

Image

CTK: Mason City

Image

CTK: Newman Catholic

Image

CTK: West Hancock

Image

Blue Alert System

Image

Rochester holds local mission trip

Community Events