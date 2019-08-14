5 things to know for August 14: Hong Kong, Dayton, China trade, Russia, teens online

So, it seems like that whole "storm Area 51" thing is over. But don't fret if you've already booked a hotel room. You can still go to the Alienstock Festival.

1. Hong Kong protests

It was another night of chaos in Hong Kong. Thousands of anti-government protesters blockaded the main terminal at Hong Kong's airport for a second straight night, temporarily stopping flights. Protesters overran airport security and used luggage carts to set up barricades in front of security checkpoints. They also physically blocked passengers from getting to their flights. In the ensuing clashes between protesters and riot police, six people were hospitalized and five others were arrested. The airport resumed operations this morning, with airport staff seen removing stains and covering up graffiti as passengers arrived. Click here for the latest on the unrest and to find out why demonstrators are still protesting.

2. Dayton mass shooting

Police in Dayton, Ohio, provided a detailed timeline in the mass shooting there earlier this month. But it doesn't answer the biggest question: why. The 24-year-old shooter arrived in the nightclub district with his sister and a companion. He left them at a bar named Blind Bob's and went to another nightspot, called Ned Peppers, by himself about 30 minutes before he went back to a vehicle, got his gun and started shooting, according to the timeline pieced together from security cameras. Police said there's a "strong possibility" the shooter visited Ned Peppers by himself to case the place. Police also still aren't sure if the shooter targeted his sister and the friend. The shooter knew they were still in the area when he started firing because they had been texting and talking on the phone. Nine people were killed in the attack.

3. US and China

There won't be any new tariffs on Chinese-made consumer goods until December 15. That means popular items, like toys, cell phones and video game consoles, won't be subject to price hikes possibly caused by the tariffs during the important Christmas shopping season. President Trump, who has used the threat of tariffs as a negotiating tactic, said he made the move to spare consumers pain heading into the holiday season. Wall Street appreciated the move, and stocks surged almost 400 points.

4. Russia explosion

People living near a suspected missile accident in Russia won't have to leave their homes after all. Russian officials called off a planned evacuation of a village in the northern part of the country. It's believed an explosion last week involving a nuclear-powered cruise missile caused radiation levels to spike around the small settlement of Nyonoksa. At least five nuclear specialists were killed in the blast. Residents previously had been advised to leave their homes for safety because the military was planning exercises today, but the military drills were canceled.

5. Social media and teens

Another study lays out why social media could be bad for our kids. This study, published yesterday in the journal The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health, says social media use is detrimental to teen girls' mental health because it increases their exposure to bullying and keeps them from more beneficial activities, like sleep and exercise. The study interviewed almost 10,000 children between the ages of 13 and 16 in England.

