Clear

'Bachelor in Paradise' stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are married!

Article Image

"Bachelor in Paradise' stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon got married in Newport, Rhode Island. The couple met during the second season of the show in 2015.

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 1:40 PM
Updated: Aug 12, 2019 1:40 PM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Who says you can't find love on a dating show franchise spin-off?

"Bachelor in Paradise" stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon officially tied the knot this weekend, according to People magazine. The lavish Rhode Island bash was packed with familiar "Bachelor" faces, and the ceremony was even officiated by "Bachelor" producer Elan Gale.

READ MORE: The business of the "Bachelor" franchise

The two lovebirds first met on the second season of "Bachelor in Paradise," where jilted contestants from "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" meet and mingle and who knows, sometimes get married! The couple got engaged while filming Season 5 of the show in June of last year.

"Love works in mysterious ways," Haibon wrote in a post-engagement Instagram. Hey, "Bachelor" franchise, that's not a bad catchphrase!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
More Rain for the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MC Home Damaged by Explosion

Image

My Money: Saving for retirement

Image

Working in the heat

Image

Winter parking restrictions proposed

Image

Address Canvassing in Olmsted County this Week

Image

Tracking A Gloomy Monday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: More rain for the work week

Image

Chatfield Western Days

Image

Volunteering to clean up school grounds

Image

Kasson Fire and Rescue fundraiser

Community Events