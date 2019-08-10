Singer Mike Posner is airlifted to the hospital after being bitten by a rattlesnake

Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Mike Posner says he was airlifted to a Colorado hospital after he was bitten by a baby rattlesnake.

Posner, who is known for writing songs such as "Cooler Than Me" and "I Took a Pill in Ibiza," posted an Instagram video of himself Friday on a hospital gurney.

"That venom is no joke!" he said.

Posner said he was able to get the anti-venom in time, but will have to stay in the hospital for a couple of days and will not be able to walk for weeks.

According to his social media, Posner is walking across the US and releasing a song in each state. But for now, he says he is taking a break from the walk to enjoy a bed and air conditioning.