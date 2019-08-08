Clear
BREAKING NEWS Victim in Rochester shooting was hit multiple times, remains in critical condition Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Fans flock to Abbey Road on the 50th anniversary of the Beatles' classic photo

Article Image

Fans gathered on Abbey Road on Thursday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of The Beatles' iconic cover shoot, CNN's Simon Cullen reports.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Allen Kim, CNN

On August 8, 1969, the Beatles took staged a photo shoot for the cover of "Abbey Road," the last album the band recorded as a group (even though it was released before "Let It Be").

To mark the 50th anniversary on Thursday, hundreds of fans flocked to Abbey Road Studios in St. John's Wood in London and its famous street crossing.

Lookalikes were photographed re-creating the album's cover.

The cover of "Abbey Road" is one of the most iconic in music history, and the crosswalk has become a tourist attraction. Diehard fans make pilgrimages there every year in an attempt to re-create the image of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr walking across.

Abbey Road Studios has operated a live cam of the crossing since 2011, and it even has a wall of fame, chronicling some of the odd or interesting moments captured on camera.

McCartney was absent this time, but last year, a few weeks before the 49th anniversary of the album's release, he famously crossed that road and posed walking to Abbey Road Studios for an intimate performance for fans.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 71°
Tracking a nice and calm end to the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ribbon cutting at Zumbro Ridge

Image

Tracking an Incredible Thursday

Image

Stolen ipads returned

Image

Feast celebration receives state grant

Image

Latest in SE Rochester shooting

Image

CTK: UNI Panthers

Image

Soccer brings Meadow Park community together

Image

Millenials are Lonely?

Image

Lighting up the sky for Hiroshima

Image

Purple heart cities

Community Events