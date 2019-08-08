Clear
Willie Nelson cancels tour due to breathing problem

Willie Nelson sits down with CNN to talk about his legendary career, new album and upcoming projects.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 12:20 PM
Updated: Aug 8, 2019 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Willie Nelson has canceled the remainder of his current tour, citing a health issue.

The 86-year-old singer performed a show in Toledo, Ohio, then took to Twitter to tell followers, "I'm sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out. I'll be back."

Nelson was scheduled for 30 more shows, including a stop in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Friday and a grand finale at Thackerville, Oklahoma in November.

He was also gearing up to play the Farm Aid concert September 21 with Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and Bonnie Raitt.

It's not the first time he's dealt a health challenge. In 2018, Nelson canceled a performance at the Outlaw Music Festival, then pulled some shows from his tour. In 2017, the altitude in Salt Lake City, Utah, forced him to halt a show.

"I am sorry to have to cut the SLC show short tonight," he wrote on Twitter. "The altitude got to me. I am feeling better now & headed for lower ground."

