Clear

Actor Danny Trejo saves a trapped baby from an overturned car

Article Image

Actor Danny Trejo jumped into action when he saw an overturned car with a baby trapped inside.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 12:10 AM
Updated: Aug 8, 2019 12:10 AM
Posted By: By Amanda Jackson and Braden Walker, CNN

One of Hollywood's best-known villains, Danny Trejo, came to the rescue of a baby that was trapped in an overturned vehicle in Los Angeles.

It wasn't a stunt for an upcoming movie. It happened in real life on Wednesday.

The actor jumped into action after witnessing two vehicles crash causing one to rollover. The overturned vehicle that was sitting on its roof still had a baby strapped into a car seat inside.

Trejo said he tried crawling in through a broken window but couldn't get the seat belt unhooked. With the help of another bystander, Monica Jackson, they were able to free the child.

"The only thing that saved the little kid was his car seat," Trejo told a photographer on the scene.

The Los Angeles Fire Department told CNN affiliate KABC that three people were taken to a hospital. Their injuries were not life threatening.

"Everything good that has happened to me has happened as a direct result of helping someone else," Trejo told CNN affiliate KABC. "Everything."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Tracking possible storms today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CTK: UNI Panthers

Image

Soccer brings Meadow Park community together

Image

Millenials are Lonely?

Image

Lighting up the sky for Hiroshima

Image

Purple heart cities

Image

Truck driving simulator

Image

Trail repairs in Mason City

Image

Harmony Grain Elevator Preservation

Image

Online gun retailers under fire

Image

Wing Ding Security Prep

Community Events