When we'll know if Trump means what he says about white supremacy

Facing a country raw with pain and seething with anger after two more massacres that left dozens dead, President Donald Trump stood in front of a teleprompter and gave a fairly good speech Monday. It was commendable that the President unequivocally declared, "In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy."

On the surface it was a call for national unity against bigotry. But the implicit — perhaps more important message — was that he, too, condemns it.

Amid a groundswell of accusations that Trump's own rhetoric helped fuel the El Paso massacre, the President was telling Americans that he is not a racist, a bigot, a white supremacist.

It is remarkable that we have to feel relief when the President disavows racism. It is astonishing that his disavowal is so hard to believe.

We have heard Trump read the right words from a teleprompter before, only to watch him turn around and retract them shortly thereafter. We will not know if anything has really changed until we hear what he declares to supporters in a rally, or when he speaks extemporaneously.

Just a few days ago, Trump stood before a roaring crowd of adoring supporters who chanted, "Send her back!" as they embraced his racist call for Democratic congresswomen of color to leave the country. Amid the public uproar that followed, and under pressure, Trump claimed he was "not happy" with the chant. The next day he told the truth, defending the crowd and attacking the congresswoman they wanted to deport.

He did the same after neo-Nazi thugs marched in Charlottesville. First, he condemned the KKK and the neo-Nazis, but then he gave us his immortal words, claiming there were "some very fine people on both sides."

By now, Americans know Trump. And they know his effect on the most radical of his followers. A man who mailed pipe bombs to CNN and other targets of Trump's contempt "found light in Donald J. Trump," according to the man's lawyers. The El Paso killer, now being investigated as perpetrating a terrorist attack, is believed to have posted a manifesto using language reminiscent of Trump's warnings about "infestations" and "invasions" of migrants, to explain why he was about to go on a killing rampage, though it said his views predated Trump's presidency.

After national tragedies, it has been one of the jobs of American presidents to comfort, to mourn alongside the people. Trump's 10-minute speech, suffused with many of the right words, sought to officially placed him alongside Americans who are outraged and heartbroken.

But it's not surprising that millions will hear the words with deep skepticism, waiting to see if Trump reverses course when the script is out of reach. We will not know if he really believes what he said until we hear him speaking to another hall filled with devoted followers. We will be watching for the dog whistles in his tweets. Will he issue more racist statements shielded in a thin verbal veneer of plausible deniability?

Trump's speech proposed action to prevent more killings. He suggested imposing the death penalty for hate crimes and talked about the dangers of video games and the Internet. But he didn't offer much in the way of gun control, in contrast with earlier tweets in which he claimed he was prepared to support vigorous background checks for gun buyers.

America suffered hundreds of mass killings before Trump became president. That is the result of out-of-control access to deadly weapons. We know that because other countries have the internet, video games, mental illness and other factors that the NRA and its supporters frequently cite to explain the killings. But only the US has this arsenal of guns and this many gun deaths. (And a Congress refusing to act, as people die.)

In the past couple of years, something has changed. What used to be random killings have become terrorist attacks, driven by a political ideology.

To stop this wave, the country needs gun control and a determined campaign against the ideology of white supremacy. Trump's speech sounded like an effort to position the President on the right side, against that ideology. But it's too soon to know if we can believe he will not continue to promote it.