Clear

The gunman's sister was one of the 9 shooting victims in Dayton

Article Image

A lone gunman killed at least 9 people and injured at least 27 others in less than one minute in a popular Dayton nightlife district.

Posted: Aug 4, 2019 4:40 PM
Updated: Aug 4, 2019 4:40 PM
Posted By: By Eric Levenson and Amanda Watts, CNN

The nine people killed in a mass shooting in a popular neighborhood in Dayton, Ohio, early Sunday include the shooter's sister, Assistant Chief of Police Matt Carper said.

Police killed the gunman, identified as 24-year-old Connor Betts, less than a minute after he opened fire with a .223-caliber high-capacity gun, killing nine and wounding 27, authorities said.

The victims include:

  • Lois L. Oglesby, female, 27
  • Megan K. Betts, female, 22
  • Saeed Saleh, male, 38
  • Derrick R. Fudge, male, 57
  • Logan M. Turner, male, 30
  • Nicholas P. Cumer, male, 25
  • Thomas J. McNichols, male, 25
  • Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, female, 36
  • Monica E. Brickhouse, female, 39

All of the victims were found in the Oregon district of Dayton where the shooting took place, Carper said. The family members of all nine have been notified, Carper said.

"All the victims are from our own backyard, too, so this is just an immense tragedy," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said. "No matter where the victims are from, they're victims. Our hearts go out to the families. This is a Miami Valley tragedy."

Carper said police were still trying to understand the motivation of the shooter and whether the victims were targeted.

"Due to the very short timeline of violence, it's hard to imagine there was much discrimination in the shooting," he said. "It happened in a very short period of time."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Austin
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Charles City
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Rochester
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Tracking a warm and sunny weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dogs take over downtown Rochester

Image

Reaction: Newman wins third-straight title

Image

Cleaning up Winnebago River

Image

Two Kasson small businesses celebrate grand opening and growth

Image

Tunnel to Towers 5k honors fallen firefighter

Image

Disaster relief loans coming to Dodge County

Image

Highlights: Newman Catholic vs. Alburnett

Image

State Patrol: Three people in two vehicles killed in I-90 crash

Image

IHSBCA All-Star teams announced

Image

New soccer field comes to Rochester

Community Events