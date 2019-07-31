Clear

Gangster John Dillinger's body will be exhumed from an Indiana cemetery

Article Image

The body of John Dillinger, a notorious American gangster who operated during the Great Depression, is set to be exhumed from its resting place in an Indiana cemetery.

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 4:10 AM
Updated: Jul 31, 2019 4:10 AM
Posted By: By Rebekah Riess and Michelle Lou, CNN

The body of John Dillinger, a notorious American gangster who operated during the Great Depression, is set to be exhumed from its resting place in an Indiana cemetery.

On July 3, the Indiana State Department of Health approved an application submitted by Dillinger's nephew, Michael Thompson. Dillinger's body will be exhumed and reinterred by September 16 at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis, according to the permit.

Thompson's application did not specify a reason for the exhumation, and he did not respond to a request for comment.

Born in Indianapolis in 1903, Dillinger was a "notorious and vicious thief" who ran a gang that terrorized the Midwest from 1933 to 1934, the FBI says. The gang killed at least 10 people and staged violent robberies of banks and police arsenals and three jailbreaks, according to the FBI.

Dillinger was awaiting trial on murder charges when he escaped prison. He died July 22, 1934, in Chicago as he left a movie with his girlfriend and was apprehended by authorities. He was killed by FBI agents as he tried to reach for his pistol.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Tracking a very nice summer week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Former Mohawk assistant coach Ed Lenius passes away

Image

RCTC names Jones as head baseball coach

Image

Honkers split doubleheader, defeat Larks in game two

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 7/30

Image

Stay safe while swimming

Image

Democratic debate: what issues do you care about?

Image

Dillinger to be exhumed

Image

Mayo Clinic ranked #1

Image

Hands Free Law Thursday

Image

Capital One data breach

Community Events