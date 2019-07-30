Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Commentators: Who won the Democratic debate?

Article Image

During CNN's Democratic primary debate, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper sparred over whether Sanders is too extreme to beat President Trump in the 2020 election.

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 10:00 PM
Updated: Jul 30, 2019 10:00 PM
Posted By: null

Not Available

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Tracking a very nice summer week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo Clinic ranked #1

Image

Hands Free Law Thursday

Image

Capital One data breach

Image

Hagedorn Stops in Austin

Image

Building Public Trust in Law Enforcement

Image

Hand Free Law Explained By Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety

Image

Cookies For First Responders

Image

Cleanup in Austin

Image

MAYO CLINIC RANKED NATION'S BEST HOSPITAL - AGAIN

Image

Water safety after recent drownings

Community Events