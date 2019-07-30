Clear

A Walmart shooting leaves 2 people dead and an officer wounded in Mississippi

Article Image

Police are investigating a shooting at a Walmart in Southaven, Mississippi that left two dead.

Posted By: By Artemis Moshtaghian and Holly Yan, CNN

A shooting at a Mississippi Walmart left two people dead, an officer wounded and a community in shock.

The gunfire broke out Tuesday morning at a store in Southaven, the third largest city in Mississippi.

Carlos Odom was walking out of the store when "I heard a bunch of gunshots. Pop pop pop pop -- more than a dozen shots," Odom told CNN.

"I just thought 'Run!' and ran to my car. This is crazy. The world is crazy nowadays."

Both the suspect and an officer who responded to the scene were shot and being treated at local hospitals, DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco said.

The stricken officer was wearing a bulletproof vest and "is doing fine" a representative from Baptist Memorial medical center said.

The condition of the suspect at Region One trauma center was not immediately known.

The names of the two victims killed have not been released. And the motive for the shooting remains a mystery.

Southaven, a city of 49,000 residents is near the Mississippi-Tennessee border and is a suburb of Memphis.

