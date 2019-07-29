Clear

There were two shark attacks off the coast of Florida this weekend

Article Image

Frank O'Rourke was surfing near the Jacksonville Beach Pier in Florida when a shark knocked him off of his board and into the water.

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 3:40 PM
Updated: Jul 29, 2019 3:40 PM
Posted By: By Sophie Sherry, Hollie Silverman and Braden Goyette, CNN

Two men were attacked by sharks off the eastern coast of Florida.

The incidents occurred within an hour of one another, 100 miles apart.

The first attack took place around 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday near Jacksonville Beach Pier, according to a witness. RJ Berger said he and his friend Frank O'Rourke were surfing together when a shark knocked O'Rourke off of his board and into the water.

The four-foot shark then bit O'Rourke on the arm, Berger said.

The two men managed to catch waves back to shore, where a lifeguard treated O'Rourke for his injuries.

Instead of heading straight to the hospital, the two men decided to go to a bar, Berger said, where the shark attack earned the pair lots of free drinks.

"Everyone's like, 'you got bit by a shark, I'll buy you all the drinks you want,'" Berger told CNN.

O'Rourke is a professional surfer and eager to get back out in water. He planned to see a doctor on Sunday and could probably use a stitch or two, Berger said.

Bitten while boogie boarding

The second attack happened around 4:30 p.m. ET at New Smyrna Beach, about 100 miles south of the first. An 49-year-old man was bitten in the leg while boogie boarding, Volusia County Beach Safety said in a statement.

The man was treated on the scene for lacerations to his right thigh, the statement said. He then drove himself to Bert Fish Medical Center for additional treatment.

Berger saw the shark that bit O'Rouke and believes it was a blacktip shark. The shark in the second attack was not seen by any witnesses.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 79°
Tracking a very calm and seasonal week ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Devastating house fire in Mower County

Image

My Money: Steps to help you purchase a home

Image

Bike trail expansion in Cerro Gordo Co.

Image

Tracking A Very Pleasant But Breezy Monday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a pleasant week ahead

Image

Fire in NW Rochester

Image

Celebrating Life

Image

Music community coming together for one of its own

Image

Mason City residents hope for a solution to flooding

Image

North Iowa pastor shares story of cancer battle

Community Events