Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Off-duty Los Angeles police officer dies after shooting

Article Image

Los Angeles police officer Juan Diaz died following a shooting that occurred while he was off-duty, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 6:00 PM
Updated: Jul 27, 2019 6:00 PM
Posted By: By Cheri Mossburg and Dakin Andone, CNN

A Los Angeles police officer died on Saturday following a shooting that occurred while he was off-duty, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officer Juan Diaz was one of two victims who suffered gunshot wounds and were found by an officer shortly before 1 a.m. local time Saturday, the department said in a statement posted to Twitter.

The LAPD later confirmed Diaz had died as a result of the shooting, calling him "a dedicated public servant and Angeleno that put service to others above all else."

The circumstances of the shooting remain unclear, but authorities are investigating. According to CNN affiliate KABC, the second victim was wounded but is expected to survive. No arrests have been made, KABC said.

Diaz was last assigned to the LAPD's Professional Standards Bureau, according to another department statement, which called him a hero.

In a statement, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti called Diaz's death a "senseless murder" and promised the his family and friends that authorities will "never tire until we find and prosecute the vicious criminals responsible for this horrific tragedy."

The Los Angeles Police Protective League, a police union, did not identify Diaz but said in a statement, "We mourn the loss of our brother and we will always remember his service and sacrifice to the Los Angeles Police Department and the residents of our city."

The union went on to "urge the Chief of Police to utilize every available Department resource to ensure the coward and his accomplices who are responsible for this heinous act are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Albert Lea
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Austin
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Charles City
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Rochester
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Marginal risk of severe weather on Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Food shelf seeks new steward

Image

Training to save lives

Image

Knights hold off Pekin rally; advance to Class 1A semifinals

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 7/26

Image

Music Showcase preview

Image

Olmsted County Free Fair Trivia

Image

Injured Bald Eagle

Image

Can the area support more hotels?

Image

Water Rescue Training

Image

Delicious Fair Foods

Community Events