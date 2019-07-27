Clear

Villagers in India beat tiger to death

Villagers in northern India beat to death a female tiger after the animal fatally mauled a man, authorities said.

Posted By: By Manveena Suri and Mitchell McCluskey, CNN

The incident took place in a protected area of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve on Wednesday afternoon, Pooranpur Police Inspector Keshav Kumar Tiwari said.

Four people were arrested and 31 each received an initial complaint from the local forest department.

Video of the attack has circulated on social media showing villagers repeatedly hitting the tiger with large sticks.

Fewer than 4,000 tigers remain on Earth, the World Wildlife Fund says. Most live in reservations in India, where killing a tiger can result in jail time.

