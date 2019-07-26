A teenager rescued a 6-year-old neighbor from a dog attack, and it was all caught on camera

Grant Brown was heading out for the day on Sunday when he heard screams from down the street. He looked up to see a dog attacking 6-year-old Mason Lindeman, who was been playing outside his Conroe, Texas, home.

The 19-year-old sprang into action, running straight toward the pit bull.

"I was just focused on how I could get the dog away from the kid," Brown said Wednesday.

His heroic actions were all captured on video.

As Brown got closer, the dog jumped off Mason and started chasing him instead. This gave the boy the chance to run to safety.

Jill Lindeman, Mason's mother, said she had stepped inside for a few moments when the attack occurred.

"I opened the door and see my son standing there with blood covering his head, neck and arms," Lindeman said. "I checked him over very quickly and realized it was a cut to the back of his head."

She rushed him to a hospital, where he given four staples in the back of his head.

The dog continued to chase Brown, he said, eventually jumping on top of him, as well. It bit him just before his father arrived and scared the dog away.

Brown now has a 1-inch bite mark and several puncture wounds on his hand.

Brown's mother, Crystal Waddel, saw the whole thing and said she saw pure terror in her son's eyes as he ran from the dog.

"I'm really really proud of him for just taking action to help the young kid," she said Wednesday.

Brown doesn't know Mason personally, and even though he was scared, he knew that he had to help.

As a big brother himself, Brown hopes someone would do the same for his younger siblings.

A neighborswas able to track the dog's owner. Lindeman said they are working with those owners to address the situation.

The dog was taken by animal control, and its owner was cited, according to CNN affiliate KPRC.