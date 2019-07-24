Clear

Taylor Swift's 'The Archer' is sparking a lot of speculation

Article Image

Taylor Swift released her new surprise song, "Archer," describing it as vulnerable and personal.

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 10:20 AM
Updated: Jul 24, 2019 10:20 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Taylor Swift has once again dropped a song that has her fans speculating.

The track is called "The Archer" and it's the fifth song on her new album, "Lover."

In an Instagram Live Session before the song dropped, Swift said, "There's a lot that's covered emotionally [on this album] and I really wanted to give you track five before the album came out."

"Track 5 is kind of a tradition that really started with you guys because, I didn't realize that I was doing this, but as I was making albums, I was instinctively putting very vulnerable, personal, honest, emotional songs as track 5," she added.

So, what's it about?

Some theories being bounced around:

Maybe it's a sequel to her song, "Delicate," from her sixth album, "Reputation,' on which she sings, "Any promises now, can we, babe? But you can make me a drink Dive bar on the East Side, where you at?"

Some are saying Swift is referencing Archer, a dive bar on London's East Side.

Others say it's about her boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

She sings, "I've been the archer, I've been the prey, screaming, who could ever leave me, darling, but who could stay?"

There's also some who suggest Swift is hinting at a falling out her friend Karlie Kloss -- or others in her circle -- with this lyric: "All the king's horses, all the king's men, couldn't put me together again, 'cause all of my enemies started out friends."

Swift identifies as both "the archer" and "the prey," in the tune. She sings she's "ready for combat," compares herself to a ghost in a house on fire, and tells the song's subject to stay with her so she doesn't die alone. (There's so much to dissect.)

The song was produced by Jack Antonoff.

"The Archer" will land in spot number five when "Lover" officially hits stores on August 23.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Tracking more sunshine today with rain chances returning this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Real Hope for Hunger

Image

Retired firefighter rebuilds after losing home to fire

Image

MNDOT is preparing for winter, now

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Temps Steadily Rising and Storm Chances Returning

Image

Substate baseball finals scores

Image

Charles City holds off DCG

Image

A new way to tackle homelessness

Image

Repaving the track

Image

Developing story: River City Renaissance Project

Image

Feeding the Hungry

Community Events