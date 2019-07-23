Clear
BREAKING NEWS Search underway for man who escaped from Freeborn County Jail Full Story

Australian man caught with $140 million of meth after crashing into parked police car

Article Image

An Australian man has been caught with a $140 million methamphetamine haul hidden in boxes after he crashed into a parked police car.

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 7:30 AM
Updated: Jul 23, 2019 7:30 AM
Posted By: By Julia Hollingsworth, CNN

An Australian man has been caught with a $140 million methamphetamine haul hidden in boxes after he crashed into a parked police car.

The 28-year-old crashed into a police vehicle parked outside a Sydney police station on Tuesday, causing significant damage, according to a police statement. Around an hour later, police pulled the man over and searched his van.

During the search, police found removal boxes that contained 273 kilograms (600 pounds) of methamphetamine.

Police estimated that the drugs had a street value of over 200 million Australian dollars -- or $140 million in US dollars.

The man has been charged with large commercial drug supply and negligent driving. Police are also conducting a forensic examination of the van.

Last month, Australian authorities made the country's largest onshore methamphetamine seizure when police found 1.6 tons of drugs hidden in a shipment of stereo speakers from Thailand.

Authorities said the record drug bust had an estimated street value of $1.2 billion Australian dollars, which is equivalent to $837 million US dollars. Along with meth, 37 kilograms of heroin was also found stashed in vacuumed-sealed packages inside the speakers.

In January, US authorities confiscated almost a billion dollars' worth of methamphetamine bound for Australia, in the largest-ever seizure of the drug on American soil, Australian police announced after a joint operation. In that seizure, the drugs were found hidden inside electronic equipment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Tracking sunny skies all this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

City Council approves Lime Scooters in Rochester

Image

Tracking More Sunshine and Near Normal Temps

Image

Saint Ansgar defeats North Butler

Image

Central Springs vs. Alta-Aurelia

Image

A hidden gem in the Med City

Image

Albert Lea chooses a new city manager

Image

Deadly force task force

Image

Getting animals ready for the fair

Image

Mohawk Square: may take a year for repairs

Image

Mohawk square update

Community Events