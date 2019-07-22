Clear

Tom Hanks is absolutely perfect as Mister Rogers in new movie trailer

Article Image

Watch Sony's new trailer for "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" starring Tom Hanks as the late Fred Rogers.

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 12:40 PM
Updated: Jul 22, 2019 12:40 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Just in time for a Monday, Sony has released the first trailer for the upcoming film about the late Fred Rogers, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

In the teaser, schoolchildren sing to Rogers on the subway and we see Tom Hanks dressed as the children's television host on the set of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."

The film is loosely based on a 1998 Esquire article by Tom Junod, about the effect Rogers' optimistic kindness had on millions of people -- and the initially skeptical journalist himself.

Marielle Heller ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?") directs the film.

"Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" aired for 31 seasons before coming to an end in 2001.

Rogers died in 2003.

"A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" is slated to release in November 2019.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Tracking sunny skies all this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Plenty of Sunshine for Monday

Image

Severe weather clean up in Olmsted County

Image

New sign aims to deter drug dealers

Image

Scooters could soon come to Rochester

Image

Tree service companies keep busy cleaning up storm damage

Image

Body of missing man found in Rochester

Image

Honkers blast three home runs in first inning; beat Willmar

Image

Central Park goes to the dogs, for a good cause

Image

Working out to raise money for muscular dystrophy

Image

North Iowa cleaning up after Saturday morning storms

Community Events