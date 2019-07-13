Clear

Police say a crowd took the law into their own hands, beat to death a man who stole a car with kids inside

Article Image

In an apparent act of mob justice, a man was beaten to death after he allegedly tried to steal a car with three children inside, Philadelphia police said. CNN's Michael Smerconish discusses the case with criminal defense attorney William Brennan.

Posted: Jul 13, 2019 11:40 AM
Updated: Jul 13, 2019 11:40 AM
Posted By: By Michelle Lou, CNN

In an apparent act of mob justice, a man was beaten to death after he tried to steal a car with three children inside, Philadelphia police said.

Erik Hood, 54, drove off with the car while the children's mother and father were in a store Thursday night, police said. The parents chased down the vehicle on foot and pulled the carjacker out of the car when he got caught in traffic, police said.

Hood assaulted the father and fled, but a large crowd stopped Hood and beat him, police said. He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital, police said.

"I'm not a fan of street justice," Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith said at a press conference Friday. "I think everything should play out through us as it comes to criminal actions."

Police have video footage of the encounter and are trying to identify the people who assaulted Hood, Smith said. No arrests have been made, he said.

A spokeswoman for the district attorney's office said prosecutors are waiting for police to complete their investigation before commenting.

The children in the vehicle were not harmed, police said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Tracking Returning Heat, Humidity, and Possible Storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drumming

Image

Tracking a steamy weekend

Image

North Iowa friends hold Lights for Liberty Vigil

Image

Get your motor running

Image

Singing songs of hope

Image

Newman Catholic eliminated in regional tournament by AGWSR

Image

St. Ansgar knocks off Osage, advances to regional final

Image

First Alliance Credit Union donates 2,000 lbs of pet food to Paws and Claws Humane Society

Image

Danger of leaving kids in cars

Image

Protesting Trump Administration's immigration policies

Community Events