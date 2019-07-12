Clear

Washington cornerback Josh Norman leaped over a bull in Pamplona

Article Image

Washington cornerback Josh Norman leaped over a bull in Pamplona, Spain.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 11:20 AM
Updated: Jul 12, 2019 11:20 AM
Posted By: By Julius Long and Jill Martin, CNN

Josh Norman has been a busy guy this offseason.

In his latest adventure, the Washington cornerback was seen running with the bulls in Pamplona, Spain -- and leaping as well.

Video posted to Norman's Instagram story shows him inside a bullring, with people looking on in astonishment as he jumps over a bull.

The crowd cheered -- and perhaps the bull was impressed as well, turning around to see Norman nail the landing.

The first bull run of the 2019 San Fermin festival on Sunday left at least three people gored. And while it's doubtful that Norman's employers approve of his thrill-seeking, Norman fulfilled one of his dreams.

"It was worth it," Norman said in one of his Instagram story posts. "It was really worth it."

In addition to traveling for leisure, Norman also has used his time to help others this summer. Recently, Norman went to Texas and donated $18,000 to an immigrant detention center.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Tracking Returning Heat, Humidity, and Possible Storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Summer Shelters in Demand

Image

Lights for Liberty Protests Happening Today

Image

Tracking the Kick Off to Our Heatwave

StormTeam 3: Tracking a heatwave and a possibility for strong storms

Image

Honkers defeat La Crosse on the road

Image

Cubs' Lester invites Ashlyn Clark to Wrigley

Image

Austin sophomore named All-American

Image

Mason City defeats WSR, 10-0

Image

Fishy phone calls

Image

New development plan passes another hurdle in Clear Lake

Community Events