Clear

Workers smelled gas before an explosion leveled a North Carolina KFC

Article Image

The massive explosion leveled the building and was felt up to two miles away

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 8:20 AM
Updated: Jul 12, 2019 8:20 AM
Posted By: By Doug Criss, CNN

A suspected gas explosion destroyed a KFC restaurant in North Carolina early, Thursday morning. There were no injuries.

A manager told police he and others smelled gas as he was closing the restaurant in Eden, just south of the Virginia border, CNN affiliate WGHP reported.

The manager called the gas company and tried to shut off the nozzle before the explosion.

"We've actually searched the building and no one is inside the building which is great," said Eden Police Chief Greg Light told WGHP.

The blast was felt two miles away and damaged almost all of the neighboring buildings, the police said.

The exact cause of the blast is uncertain, but a gas company plans to check the pressure in the gas line.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Tracking Returning Heat, Humidity, and Possible Storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Summer Shelters in Demand

Image

Lights for Liberty Protests Happening Today

Image

Tracking the Kick Off to Our Heatwave

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a heatwave and a possibility for strong storms

Image

Honkers defeat La Crosse on the road

Image

Cubs' Lester invites Ashlyn Clark to Wrigley

Image

Austin sophomore named All-American

Image

Mason City defeats WSR, 10-0

Image

Fishy phone calls

Image

New development plan passes another hurdle in Clear Lake

Community Events