Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A dad saved his 8-year-old daughter's life before he drowned at a Florida beach

Article Image

A man visiting southwest Florida drowned after saving his 8-year-old daughter from a rip current, officials say.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 6:40 AM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew and Saeed Ahmed, CNN

When she went into the ocean and struggled to swim, a man saved his 8-year-old daughter and passed her to his wife. Moments later, he disappeared under the waves.

Thomas Zakrewski, 46, was visiting southwest Florida from Georgia with his wife and daughter.

The three were walking along a sandbar at Captiva Island near Fort Myers on Tuesday, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

His wife walked ahead of them but glanced back and saw Zakrewski and his daughter struggling in the Gulf of Mexico, police said.

The woman immediately jumped in, and her husband passed her the girl.

He struggled to stay afloat and stopped coming up for air, police said.

The sheriff's office said it deployed its marine and aviation units to search for Zakrewski, with additional crews from the US Coast Guard, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Sanibel and Captiva fire departments.

Conditions were "extremely poor," officials said, and rough waters and winds hindered the marine emergency response team's search efforts.

Officials recovered Zakrewski's body about 9:54 p.m. Tuesday.

He was probably caught in a powerful rip current, officials said

Gary Levine of the Lee County Sheriff's Office said it appeared that Zakrewski was caught in a rip current, a powerful and quick-moving channel of water common in the Gulf of Mexico.

Rip current deaths account for the majority of surf fatalities in Florida. In 2018, the National Weather Service reported, 27 people drowned in Florida currents.

Of the 28 rip current drownings reported across the country this year, 12 happened off Florida beaches. Zakrewski's death hasn't been added to the database.

The National Ocean Service advises swimmers caught in a rip current to swim parallel to the shore and back to land at an angle. Many make the mistake of trying to swim straight through the current, which can lead to fatigue and drowning.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 60°
Tracking Returning Heat, Humidity, and Possible Storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

StormTeam 3: Tracking a Heatwave and a Possibility for Strong Storms

Image

Honkers defeat La Crosse on the road

Image

Cubs' Lester invites Ashlyn Clark to Wrigley

Image

Austin sophomore named All-American

Image

Mason City defeats WSR, 10-0

Image

Fishy phone calls

Image

New development plan passes another hurdle in Clear Lake

Image

Fishy phone calls in Stewartville

Image

Democrats concerned about high court ruling

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 7/11

Community Events