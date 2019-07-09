Clear
You too can soon get Gaga glammed with her new beauty line

Article Image

In a surprise announcement, Lady Gaga released a video teasing her upcoming beauty line called "Haus Laboratories." Watch the trailer, featuring Lady Gaga herself.

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 4:20 PM
Updated: Jul 9, 2019 4:20 PM
Posted By: By Kendall Trammell, CNN

Lady Gaga knows the world already has plenty of beauty brands. She still wants to introduce you to hers.

The pop star released a video on Tuesday announcing her new beauty line, Haus Laboratories.

"They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder," Gaga says in the video."But at Haus Laboratories, we say beauty is how you see yourself."

Haus Laboratories says its vision is to spread kindness, bravery and creativity.

Gaga opened up on Instagram about how she struggled to embrace her inner and outer beauty when she was young. Then she discovered makeup after watching her mother put it on in the mornings.

"I then began to experiment with makeup as a way to make my dreams of being as strong as my mother become true," Gaga said. "It was then that I invented Lady Gaga. I found the superhero within me by looking in the mirror and seeing who I wanted to be."

Pre-order sales for products from the line begin July 15.

