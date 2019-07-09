World Cup champ Rose Lavelle dressed up like Mia Hamm when she was a kid

Real recognize real. We know Rose Lavelle as the clutch player who scored the final goal in the Women's World Cup to give the US a winning 2-0 lead over the Netherlands.

However, years before the 24-year-old became a soccer hero herself, Lavelle was just a little girl looking up to another one. St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic School in Cincinnati, Ohio, shared a photo of Lavelle dressed as soccer legend Mia Hamm for a book report.

"Once upon a time, this little girl dressed up as her hero, Mia Hamm, for a book sharing project," reads a Facebook post from the school, along with an adorable vintage photo of Lavelle sporting a No. 9 jersey and wearing a gold medal.

"Today this amazing woman won her own gold medal," the post continues. "Now, little girls everywhere look up to her, and will be working hard to become like Rose."

Mia Hamm, of course, is arguably the most famous name in US women's soccer. She was part of the legendary 1999 Women's World Cup squad and was the first woman inducted into the World Football Hall of Fame.

She responded to the photo of Lavelle as only a legend could.

"I am honored," Hamm tweeted. "Now it's our kids, who are wearing their jerseys and wanting to be like these badass women."