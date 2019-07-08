Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

USGS video shows thousands of earthquakes in the past week

Article Image

A USGS animation shows a large outbreak of earthquakes in California in early July. Most recently, a 6.4 magnitude and a 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Southern California.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 10:00 PM
Updated: Jul 8, 2019 10:00 PM
Posted By: By Darran Simon, CNN

Over the past few days in Southern California, there was an earthquake roughly every minute.

In the first 100 hours since a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Ridgecrest, a community 150 miles north of Los Angeles, on Thursday, there have been 5,400 mostly small earthquakes. That's an earthquake every 1 minute and 7 seconds.

The US Geological Survey on Monday released an animation depicting the series of earthquakes, spanning from early Thursday morning until noon Monday. The animation shows Thursday's 6.4 earthquake to the south, followed by Friday's 7.1 quake to the northwest.

Friday's earthquake was 11 times stronger than Thursday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake.

The animation shows a surge of aftershocks continuing northwest.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Storms roll back in for Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris Nelson PM Weather Forecast

Image

Rushing waters

Image

Flooding insurance

Image

I-90 Paving begins

Image

Fireworks citations

Image

Voting over the phone

Image

Demolition of Travelers Hotel

Image

Assessing Flood Damage

Image

Arena Construction Progress

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Storms Tuesday, turning hot later this week

Community Events