Clear

Stevie Wonder announces he'll be having kidney surgery in September

Article Image

During a concert in London, Stevie Wonder announced he will take a break from music to undergo a kidney transplant surgery.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 12:50 PM
Updated: Jul 8, 2019 12:50 PM
Posted By: By Amir Vera, CNN

Stevie Wonder will be taking a break from music.

The legendary singer-songwriter announced during a concert in London on Saturday that he will be undergoing kidney surgery.

"So what's gonna happen is this, I'm going to have surgery, I'm going to have a kidney transplant in September of this year. I'm all good, I'm all good, I'm all good. I have a donor, it's all good," Wonder said. "I want you to know I came here to give you my love and to thank you for your love. You ain't gotta hear no rumors about nothing, I told you what's up. I'm good. All right?"

The Detroit Free Press reported Wednesday that Wonder had been battling "a serious but manageable health issue" and has been touring overseas with a medical team.

Wonder learned to play piano, drums and harmonica by age 9 and signed to Motown in 1961.

Since then, he has won 25 Grammy Awards, an honorary award and has been nominated 74 times.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Tracking sunshine to start your weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money Community Spotlight: Family Promise

Image

Overnight fire at Greene lumberyard

Image

Tracking a Sunny Start to the Work Week

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Sunny skies Monday, rain chances return Tuesday

Image

Two North Iowa sisters raise butterflies

Image

North Iowa Youth Center celebrates 21 years

Image

Charley Western Trail replacement bridge update

Image

People in Rochester celebrate the World Cup win

Image

Summer camp builds lasting change in Pine Island

Image

Ober's grand slam leads Honkers to 5-2 win.

Community Events