Clear

Miss May is swimming near New Jersey -- all 10 feet and 800 pounds of her

Article Image

Miss May, an 800-pound, 10-foot white shark, has been spotted electronically off the New Jersey shore just in time for Independence Day. CNN's Miguel Marquez reports.

Posted: Jul 4, 2019 3:10 PM
Updated: Jul 4, 2019 3:10 PM
Posted By: By Jessica Moskowitz and Jay Croft, CNN

Miss May is swimming on July Fourth.

The 800-pound, 10-foot white shark has been spotted electronically off the New Jersey shore just in time for Independence Day. Oceanographers tagged it in February in Mayport, Florida, so Miss May has come a long way to be here.

And it's not alone this summer, with sharks showing up from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, to Daytona Beach, Florida. Two people were bitten off North Carolina last month.

Suddenly, the big fish are starring in a summer like it's 1975, when "Jaws" captivated the nation and turned them into monstrous villains in the collective awareness.

It's a bit of a bad rap. You're more likely to be killed by fireworks, lightning, stroke or heart disease. The odds of being killed by a shark are 1 in 3,748,067, the Florida Museum says.

And, as a glimpse of the crowded beach on this sunny holiday shows, plenty of folks were willing to take their chances.

"Nothing would keep us from coming out, especially on the Fourth of July," Janice Tyson said.

Her daughter Cheryl Mehl of Pennsylvania said, "I feel safe with the lifeguards on duty doing their job. I feel very comfortable."

Doug Huntziger and wife Jackie were having a great time with their two young sons. Doug even joked that he carries around 70 extra pounds, so he might make an easy meal for one of the big predators.

"I'll fill him up pretty good," he said. "Maybe he'll go away."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Albert Lea
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Austin
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Charles City
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Rochester
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Tracking On and Off Rain for the 4th
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Tracking storms the rest of the week, some severe

Image

Tracking On & Off Showers for the 4th

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking scattered rain chances for the 4th

Image

Where are they now?

Image

SAW: Mason City Pitchers

Image

Mason City Fireworks Ordinances

Image

Animal testing at Mayo Clinic

Image

Albert Lea Grand Marshal

Image

Drive sober or get pulled over

Image

High water will impact some holiday plans

Community Events