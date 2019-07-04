Clear

Halle Bailey cast as Ariel in Disney's live-action 'The Little Mermaid'

Article Image

The singer Halle Bailey, who is one half of the musical duo, "Chloe X Halle," has been cast as Ariel in Disney's upcoming live-action movie of "The Little Mermaid."

Posted: Jul 4, 2019 9:20 AM
Updated: Jul 4, 2019 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Halle Bailey will be belting out tunes under the sea very soon.

The singer, who is one half of the musical duo, "Chloe X Halle," has just been cast as Ariel in Disney's upcoming live-action movie of "The Little Mermaid."

Bailey took to Twitter to say it was a "dream come true."

"After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance -- plus a glorious singing voice -- all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role," director Rob Marshall said in a statement.

The film, produced by John DeLuca, Marc Platt and Lin-Manuel Miranda, will feature the iconic songs from the 1989 animated classic by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as new songs by Menken and Miranda.

Melissa McCarthy has reportedly been cast as the villain, Ursula.

Shooting is expected to get underway sometime in 2020.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Tracking On and Off Rain for the 4th
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking On & Off Showers for the 4th

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking scattered rain chances for the 4th

Image

Where are they now?

Image

SAW: Mason City Pitchers

Image

Mason City Fireworks Ordinances

Image

Animal testing at Mayo Clinic

Image

Albert Lea Grand Marshal

Image

Drive sober or get pulled over

Image

High water will impact some holiday plans

Image

American Legion Buddy Checks

Community Events