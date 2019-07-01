Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Investigators find body of missing pregnant woman in Mississippi

Article Image

A pregnant woman was found dead in Mississippi, less than a week after she disappeared, authorities said. CNN's affiliate WJTV has the latest.

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 11:00 PM
Updated: Jul 1, 2019 11:00 PM
Posted By: By Darran Simon and Chris Boyette, CNN

A pregnant woman was found dead in Mississippi on Monday, less than a week after she disappeared, authorities said.

Makayla Winston, 21, was last seen on Thursday leaving her home in Goodman, north of Jackson, Holmes County Sheriff Willie March said.

Holmes County investigators found Winston's body off Franklin Road, near Highway 17, which is located south of Lexington, March told CNN.

Winston's body will be taken to the state crime lab in Jackson to determine the cause of death, according to March.

Winston was last seen in Goodman on Thursday night, her mother, Yvetty Brown, told CNN affiliate WLBT. She had left her daughter in her parked car and was "heading to show the sonogram to the baby's father," Brown told the station.

Winston had been due to give birth on July 4, according to WLBT.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Few Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Tracking a very soggy first week of July
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local sports highlights from Monday

Image

No more smoking at VA facilities

Image

New veterans memorial

Image

Clear Lake City Council approves subdivision plan

Image

More mosquitoes

Image

Mason City apartment building groundbreaking set

Image

oxford park and zollman zoo cleanup

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 7/1

Image

Cleaning up after the storm

Image

Hot car safety

Community Events