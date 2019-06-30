Clear

Kevin Durant to sign contract with Brooklyn Nets

Golden State Warriors champion Kevin Durant shares the secret of the team's chemistry.

Posted: Jun 30, 2019 7:20 PM
Updated: Jun 30, 2019 7:20 PM
Posted By: By Michelle Lou, CNN

Kevin Durant is heading to New York City.

The NBA player announced on Instagram Sunday night he would sign a contract with the Brooklyn Nets.

The announcement was shared on the Instagram account for The Boardroom, Durant's new series for ESPN's streaming service, ESPN+.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the four-year, $164 million deal.

Durant has made the All-NBA first team six times and joined the Golden State Warriors in free agency in 2016. The team nabbed two straight NBA championships and made it to the finals this year before losing to the Toronto Raptors.

Durant tore his Achilles tendon during Game 5 of the 2019 Finals and is expected to miss the 2019-20 season. Durant is one of the top players in the NBA when he's not nursing an injury.

The 30-year-old previously shot down a $31.5 million player option on his contract with Golden State.

Kyrie Irving, who played last season with the Boston Celtics, and DeAndre Jordan, who's currently on the New York Knicks' roster, are also expected to sign with the Nets, according to ESPN.

