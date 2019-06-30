Ten people died Sunday when a private plane crashed into a hangar at an airport in Addison, Texas, according to a town spokesman.
Ed Martelle told CNN that a private plane was leaving the airport and veered into the hangar before bursting into flames Sunday morning shortly after 9 a.m. local time.
All ten people on board died, Martelle said.
The plane was scheduled to fly from Addison -- which sits about 15 miles north of Dallas -- to St. Petersburg, Florida, Martelle said.
The fire department was just 220 yards from the crash, he added, so the response was immediate and the fire in the hangar was extinguished.
The identities of the victims had not been released Sunday afternoon.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Twitter it was sending a team to investigate the accident. A statement from the FAA said the agency was also en route to Addison to investigate.
CNN has reached out to local authorities for additional information.
Related Content
- Ten dead in private plane crash at airport north of Dallas
- Plane crashes near Seattle airport
- One dead after plane crashes, burns near airport
- Families grieve at airport after plane crash
- Private jet crashes, almost splits in two at Honduras airport
- Postal employee found dead on Dallas interstate
- Several dead after plane crash in Arizona
- 2 injured after small plane crashes at Indiana airport
- 2 injured after small plane crashes at Indiana airport
- Stolen plane in Seattle crash prompts airport security concerns