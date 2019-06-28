5 things to know for June 28: Democratic debate, G20, Supreme Court, India, Alabama

Like waterslides? Then you'll want to head over to Malaysia, where work on the world's longest has started.

1. Campaign 2020

Night No. 2 of the Democratic debates in Miami will be remembered for one moment: A remarkable exchange between Kamala Harris and Joe Biden in which the senator blasted the former VP for his recent remarks defending his work with segregationist senators and his record on busing. Harris said Biden's work in the 1970s to stop the Education Department from enforcing busing to integrate schools hurt a little girl in California. "That little girl was me," Harris said. Biden shot back, saying Harris had mischaracterized his positions.

The exchange was one of many highlights for Harris, who seemed to have the command performance of the night (and maybe both nights). The much-anticipated matchup between Biden and Bernie Sanders didn't produce many fireworks. Eric Swalwell earned a few points with what was essentially an attack on Biden's age by using Biden's old "pass the torch" line against him. Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, took ownership of the police shooting controversy that's engulfed his city, saying the police force isn't more diverse because "I couldn't get it done." And President Trump and the GOP are sure to make a meme out of the picture of the candidates raising their hands in response to questions about decriminalizing illegal border crossings and giving undocumented immigrants health coverage.

Here are six takeaways from the night, a look at the winners and losers, a fact check of candidates' statements, the night's best pictures and even a chart showing who talked the most. The next Democratic debates will be July 30 and 31 in Detroit. Watch it all on CNN.

2. G20 summit

President Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Japan. It was their first meeting since the end of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. When reporters asked Trump if he would warn Putin about election interference, Trump made a joke, smiling and laughing as he told Putin, "Don't meddle in the election, please." Putin laughed. This wasn't the serious confrontation many had been hoping Trump would make ahead of the 2020 contest, which could be vulnerable again to foreign meddling efforts. Trump's next big event is his much-anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping to talk trade. Click here to keep up with the latest on the summit.

3. Supreme Court

The Supremes usually save the most dramatic cases for last, and this year was no exception. The court announced decisions on two big cases: partisan gerrymandering and a citizenship question on the US census. In the 5-4 ruling on gerrymandering, the court essentially said that when squabbles erupt over whether politicians have gone too far in drawing district lines for partisan gain, the federal courts must stay out of the dispute. It's considered a big win for Republicans, who control most US statehouses and thus redistricting efforts.

The decision on the citizenship question was something of a surprise. Chief Justice John Roberts joined with the court's liberal wing in rejecting the Trump administration's attempt to put a citizenship question on the 2020 US census. Writing for the 5-4 majority, Roberts said there was sufficient reason for concern about why the Commerce Department wanted to add the question. Many critics say putting such a question on the census could result in minorities being undercounted. President Trump tweeted he'll ask lawyers whether it's possible to delay the census so his administration can make another swing at getting the question on the forms.

4. India

India's water nightmare may be starting. About 100 million people in 21 major cities are due to run out of groundwater by next year, experts say, and the crisis could envelop the whole country within five years. Monsoon rains that should have put off the problem this season were weeks late, and more than 130 people have died in a heat wave. Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised piped water in every home by 2024, but key reservoirs are running dry, and hospitals and schools are struggling as people in the world's second-most populous country wait at government water tanks every day to fill pots. And that's just the start. Food insecurity, disease and regional conflicts could all explode if there's not enough water to go around.

5. Alabama

Alabama is again at the forefront of a nationwide debate over pregnant women's rights. This time, it stems from the case of a pregnant woman who was shot in the stomach and is now charged with manslaughter for the death of her unborn child. A grand jury indicted Marshae Jones, 27, based on her alleged role in starting a fight that led to the gunfire, though the district attorney said the charge may be reduced or not prosecuted at all. The case has drawn the attention of opponents of a new state law that effectively makes nearly all abortions illegal. An advocacy group said of the Jones case: "Alabama has proven yet again that the moment a person becomes pregnant their sole responsibility is to produce a live, healthy baby and that it considers any action a pregnant person takes that might impede in that live birth to be a criminal act."

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I do not believe we should be throwing more money to ICE."

US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, slamming the $4.6 billion Senate bill to send emergency funding to the border, which the House passed yesterday. Progressives in the Democratic Party objected to it because they wanted more guarantees that the money would be used to raise the standard of care for migrant children in facilities on the US-Mexico border.

RAINBOW REVOLUTION

The Stonewall riots were 50 years ago today

CNN's Emanuella Grinberg explains how they inspired today's Pride celebrations.

